Three Top UK Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 8.5%

Amidst a backdrop of muted trading in the FTSE 100 and cautious optimism in global markets, investors are closely monitoring economic indicators and central bank movements. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a compelling option for those seeking potential stability and regular income.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Record (LSE:REC) 7.76% ★★★★★★ Keller Group (LSE:KLR) 3.55% ★★★★★☆ Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) 7.09% ★★★★★☆ DCC (LSE:DCC) 3.44% ★★★★★☆ Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) 5.85% ★★★★★☆ Rio Tinto Group (LSE:RIO) 6.06% ★★★★★☆ Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) 3.58% ★★★★★☆ Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) 3.55% ★★★★★☆ NWF Group (AIM:NWF) 4.11% ★★★★★☆ Hargreaves Services (AIM:HSP) 6.34% ★★★★★☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sanderson Design Group plc operates globally, designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers with a market capitalization of £78.88 million.

Operations: Sanderson Design Group plc generates revenue primarily through three segments: Brands (excluding Licensing) at £78.77 million, Manufacturing at £35.01 million, and Licensing at £10.92 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Sanderson Design Group's dividend sustainability is moderately secure with a payout ratio of 30.5% and a cash payout ratio of 43%, indicating coverage by both earnings and cash flows. However, the company's dividend history is marked by volatility over the past decade, reflecting inconsistency in payments. Recently, the firm committed to a progressive dividend policy with an upcoming payment proposed at 3.50 pence per share if approved at their AGM in July 2024.

AIM:SDG Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. is an investment firm that focuses on infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets, with a market capitalization of approximately £0.96 billion.

Operations: BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. generates its revenue primarily from the financial services sector related to closed-end funds, amounting to £48.10 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

BBGI Global Infrastructure reported a significant drop in revenue and net income for 2023, with earnings of £40.29 million on revenues of £49.52 million, down from £119.04 million and £159.63 million respectively in the previous year. Despite this decline, BBGI has committed to an aggressive share repurchase program authorized to buy back up to 14.99% of its issued capital at prices potentially reaching 105% above market average quotes preceding purchase days. However, the sustainability of its dividend is questionable as it's not well-covered by either earnings or cash flows, with a high payout ratio of 140.6%.

LSE:BBGI Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: City of London Investment Group PLC is a publicly owned investment manager with a market capitalization of approximately £181.87 million.

Operations: City of London Investment Group PLC generates its revenue primarily from asset management, contributing $73.72 million.

Dividend Yield: 8.6%

City of London Investment Group offers a high dividend yield at 8.56%, ranking in the top 25% of UK dividend payers, but its sustainability is questionable due to coverage issues. The company's dividends have shown volatility and unreliability over the past decade with a payout ratio exceeding earnings at 112.5%. Despite trading below fair value by 21.2%, concerns are compounded by recent auditor changes, suggesting potential governance shifts that could impact future financial stability.

LSE:CLIG Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Contemplating Other Strategies?

Companies discussed in this article include AIM:SDG LSE:BBGI and LSE:CLIG.

