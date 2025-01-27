Three Top Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets continue to react positively to the Trump administration's policy shifts, with major indices like the S&P 500 reaching new highs amid AI enthusiasm and potential trade deal optimism, investors are increasingly looking for stable income sources amidst this dynamic environment. Dividend stocks, known for their ability to provide consistent returns through regular payouts, become particularly attractive as they offer a blend of income and potential capital appreciation in times of market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 5.93% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.90% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.67% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.49% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.07% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.01% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.41% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 4.05% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.54% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.80% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1972 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Huaihe Energy (Group) Co., Ltd operates in the logistics and trade sector in China with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥12.94 billion.

Operations: Huaihe Energy (Group) Co., Ltd's revenue is primarily derived from its logistics and trade operations within China.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Huaihe Energy's dividend payments have been volatile over the past five years, with a history of annual drops exceeding 20%. Despite this, the company's dividends are covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 46% and 74.1%, respectively. Its dividend yield is in the top quartile of China's market at 3.6%. The company recently announced a private placement of shares, which could impact future dividends.

SHSE:600575 Dividend History as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. operates in China, focusing on the manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing of pharmaceutical products with a market cap of CN¥16.11 billion.

Operations: DaShenLin Pharmaceutical Group generates its revenue through the manufacturing, wholesaling, and retailing of pharmaceutical products in China.