This three-tiered sofa means you'll never have to struggle with seating guests again

Olivia Heath
Never struggle to squeeze all your guests in to your living room ever again because this three-storey sofa could solve all your seating problems (providing you have enough space, of course)...

The tiered sofa comfortably sits nine people and was inspired by the stadium-style seating at Wembley Stadium. Features include a smartphone holder, an in-built charger, and even beer-resistant upholstery.

Designed by mobile network operator EE (hence the teal-coloured sofa and yellow cushions), the sofa prototype was created after a survey of 2,000 sports viewers found 51 per cent would prefer to watch sports with friends in someone’s home rather than venturing out to the pub.

Take the World Cup, for example, more than half said for sporting occasions it’s more comfortable being in someone's home, while almost a third want to avoid being covered in beer by crowds during the celebrations. We all know how messy it can get!

The three-tiered sofa prototype was trialled by BT Sport analyst and co-commentator and former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder, Steve McManaman.

'When I’m not in the BT Sport studio and have people around to watch a game – I make sure the sport is on the big TV, the snacks are out and this multi-tiered sofa would be an amazing addition to mine or any sports fans’ sitting room,' said Steve.

The prototype was made to mark the launch of EE’s new BT Sport offer, which gives customers the ability to cast BT Sport matches from their phone to their TV – wherever and whenever they choose, without a contract and with inclusive data.


