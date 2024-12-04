Three Stocks That May Be Priced Below Estimated Value In December 2024

As global markets continue to reach record highs, driven by robust trading activity and geopolitical developments, investors are keeping a keen eye on potential policy shifts that could impact economic stability. Amidst this environment of growth and uncertainty, identifying stocks that may be undervalued can present opportunities for those looking to capitalize on discrepancies between current prices and estimated intrinsic values.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech (SHSE:605016) CN¥16.34 CN¥33.16 50.7% Pan African Resources (AIM:PAF) £0.3735 £0.75 49.9% Sudarshan Chemical Industries (BSE:506655) ₹1116.10 ₹2222.42 49.8% Iguatemi (BOVESPA:IGTI3) R$2.25 R$4.49 49.8% Elekta (OM:EKTA B) SEK61.50 SEK122.95 50% Adtraction Group (OM:ADTR) SEK38.40 SEK76.45 49.8% Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae (SET:OKJ) THB15.50 THB30.86 49.8% Privia Health Group (NasdaqGS:PRVA) US$21.66 US$43.17 49.8% Sands China (SEHK:1928) HK$20.40 HK$40.58 49.7% Energy One (ASX:EOL) A$5.40 A$10.52 48.7%

Click here to see the full list of 891 stocks from our Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Overview: Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. is a company that manufactures and sells glass products in Turkey and internationally, with a market cap of TRY125.90 billion.

Operations: Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari's revenue segments include Energy (TRY17.19 billion), Chemicals (TRY32.58 billion), Glass Packaging (TRY26.02 billion), Industrial Glasses (TRY14.38 billion), Architectural Glasses (TRY30.33 billion), and Glass Household Goods (TRY15.95 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.3%

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari is trading at TRY41.1, significantly below its fair value estimate of TRY81.12, indicating strong undervaluation based on discounted cash flows. Analysts forecast earnings growth of 41.6% annually, outpacing the Turkish market's 38.2%. Despite a volatile dividend history and low future return on equity (9.1%), recent earnings showed improvement with net income rising to TRY795.39 million in Q3 2024 from a loss last year, underscoring potential for recovery and growth.

IBSE:SISE Discounted Cash Flow as at Dec 2024

Overview: Binjiang Service Group Co. Ltd. offers property management and related services in the People’s Republic of China, with a market cap of HK$5.12 billion.