Three Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In November 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape of economic reports and corporate earnings, major indices have recently experienced volatility, with growth stocks underperforming relative to value shares. Amidst these fluctuations, investors are increasingly focused on identifying undervalued opportunities that may offer potential for long-term growth. In this environment, a good stock is often characterized by strong fundamentals and resilience in the face of market uncertainties.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
Avant Group (TSE:3836)
|
¥1979.00
|
¥3936.25
|
49.7%
|
On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB)
|
£1.522
|
£3.03
|
49.8%
|
SEI Medical (SET:SEI)
|
THB5.80
|
THB11.54
|
49.7%
|
SciDev (ASX:SDV)
|
A$0.615
|
A$1.23
|
49.8%
|
Laboratorio Reig Jofre (BME:RJF)
|
€2.88
|
€5.74
|
49.8%
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ALNY)
|
US$273.01
|
US$545.05
|
49.9%
|
Shinsung E&GLtd (KOSE:A011930)
|
₩1418.00
|
₩2821.10
|
49.7%
|
Orascom Development Holding (SWX:ODHN)
|
CHF3.90
|
CHF7.79
|
49.9%
|
Suzhou Zelgen BiopharmaceuticalsLtd (SHSE:688266)
|
CN¥63.90
|
CN¥127.14
|
49.7%
|
Cellnex Telecom (BME:CLNX)
|
€32.50
|
€64.80
|
49.8%
Inmyshow Digital Technology(Group)Co.Ltd
Overview: Inmyshow Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. operates in the digital marketing and advertising industry, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥8.70 billion.
Operations: Unfortunately, the provided text for the revenue segments is incomplete or missing. If you can provide specific details about the revenue segments of Inmyshow Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., I would be able to help summarize that information into one sentence.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 36.4%
Inmyshow Digital Technology is trading 36.4% below its estimated fair value of CN¥7.56, with a current price of CN¥4.81, indicating undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite a decline in net income from CN¥112.63 million to CN¥65.42 million year-over-year, earnings are forecast to grow at 62.38% annually over the next three years, outpacing the market's growth rate of 26.1%. However, profit margins have decreased from 2.1% to 1.1%.
Gambol Pet Group
Overview: Gambol Pet Group Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, production, and sale of pet food products in China with a market cap of CN¥26.07 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥4.89 billion from its Pet Food & Supplies segment.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 28.4%
Gambol Pet Group is trading at CN¥65.18, 28.4% below its estimated fair value of CN¥91.05, suggesting it is undervalued based on cash flows. The company reported nine-month sales of CN¥3.67 billion, up from CN¥3.11 billion a year ago, with net income rising to CN¥470.42 million from CN¥314.36 million, reflecting strong growth in earnings and revenue despite a forecasted slower earnings growth rate than the market's 26.1%.
Grupa Pracuj
Overview: Grupa Pracuj S.A. operates in the digital recruitment market in Poland and Ukraine, with a market cap of PLN3.72 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its Staffing & Outsourcing Services segment, amounting to PLN744.28 million.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42.4%
Grupa Pracuj, trading at PLN54.5, is 42.4% below its estimated fair value of PLN94.62, highlighting its undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a decline in net income to PLN41.54 million for Q2 2024 from PLN58.36 million the previous year, revenue grew to PLN193.59 million from PLN184.35 million year-over-year. The company's earnings are projected to grow faster than the Polish market at 16.2% annually, with a high future return on equity forecasted at 54%.
