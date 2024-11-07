Three Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In November 2024

As global markets navigate a complex landscape of economic reports and corporate earnings, major indices have recently experienced volatility, with growth stocks underperforming relative to value shares. Amidst these fluctuations, investors are increasingly focused on identifying undervalued opportunities that may offer potential for long-term growth. In this environment, a good stock is often characterized by strong fundamentals and resilience in the face of market uncertainties.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Avant Group (TSE:3836) ¥1979.00 ¥3936.25 49.7% On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB) £1.522 £3.03 49.8% SEI Medical (SET:SEI) THB5.80 THB11.54 49.7% SciDev (ASX:SDV) A$0.615 A$1.23 49.8% Laboratorio Reig Jofre (BME:RJF) €2.88 €5.74 49.8% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ALNY) US$273.01 US$545.05 49.9% Shinsung E&GLtd (KOSE:A011930) ₩1418.00 ₩2821.10 49.7% Orascom Development Holding (SWX:ODHN) CHF3.90 CHF7.79 49.9% Suzhou Zelgen BiopharmaceuticalsLtd (SHSE:688266) CN¥63.90 CN¥127.14 49.7% Cellnex Telecom (BME:CLNX) €32.50 €64.80 49.8%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Overview: Inmyshow Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. operates in the digital marketing and advertising industry, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥8.70 billion.

Operations: Unfortunately, the provided text for the revenue segments is incomplete or missing. If you can provide specific details about the revenue segments of Inmyshow Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., I would be able to help summarize that information into one sentence.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 36.4%

Inmyshow Digital Technology is trading 36.4% below its estimated fair value of CN¥7.56, with a current price of CN¥4.81, indicating undervaluation based on discounted cash flow analysis. Despite a decline in net income from CN¥112.63 million to CN¥65.42 million year-over-year, earnings are forecast to grow at 62.38% annually over the next three years, outpacing the market's growth rate of 26.1%. However, profit margins have decreased from 2.1% to 1.1%.

SHSE:600556 Discounted Cash Flow as at Nov 2024

Overview: Gambol Pet Group Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, production, and sale of pet food products in China with a market cap of CN¥26.07 billion.