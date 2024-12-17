Three Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In December 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a period of rate cuts and mixed economic signals, investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve's impending decision while noting the Nasdaq Composite's record-breaking performance. With inflationary pressures persisting and labor markets showing signs of cooling, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for those seeking opportunities amidst market volatility. In such an environment, a good stock is often characterized by strong fundamentals and resilience to economic shifts, offering potential value even when broader indices fluctuate.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF)
|
US$123.38
|
US$244.22
|
49.5%
|
Sudarshan Chemical Industries (BSE:506655)
|
₹1132.90
|
₹2237.94
|
49.4%
|
Business First Bancshares (NasdaqGS:BFST)
|
US$27.78
|
US$54.95
|
49.4%
|
Absolent Air Care Group (OM:ABSO)
|
SEK254.00
|
SEK506.18
|
49.8%
|
Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK)
|
US$46.66
|
US$92.69
|
49.7%
|
Aguas Andinas (SNSE:AGUAS-A)
|
CLP291.50
|
CLP578.67
|
49.6%
|
BYD Electronic (International) (SEHK:285)
|
HK$40.30
|
HK$79.63
|
49.4%
|
Wetteri Oyj (HLSE:WETTERI)
|
€0.297
|
€0.59
|
49.9%
|
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)
|
US$11.01
|
US$21.77
|
49.4%
|
Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR)
|
A$2.08
|
A$4.15
|
49.9%
Hanza
Overview: Hanza AB (publ) offers manufacturing solutions and has a market cap of SEK3.36 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from Main Markets (SEK2.78 billion), Other Markets (SEK1.91 billion), and Business Development and Services (SEK17 million).
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.2%
HANZA is trading at SEK77.05, significantly below its estimated fair value of SEK151.78, indicating it is undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a decline in profit margins and net income, HANZA's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 34.5% per year. The company recently secured a EUR 1.4 million annual contract with a German firm, highlighting its strategic partnerships and potential for revenue growth above the Swedish market average.
-
-
Nordic Waterproofing Holding
Overview: Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and distributes waterproofing products and services for buildings and infrastructure across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the rest of Europe, and internationally with a market cap of SEK4.39 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include Products & Solutions, generating SEK3.11 billion, and Installation Services, contributing SEK1.25 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 47.1%
Nordic Waterproofing Holding is trading at SEK183, substantially below its estimated fair value of SEK345.65, suggesting undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a high debt level and unstable dividends, earnings are projected to grow significantly at 23.55% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's growth rate. Recent acquisition by Kingspan Group increases strategic interest in NWG, while Q3 results show improved net income despite lower sales compared to the previous year.
-
-
North Pacific BankLtd
Overview: North Pacific Bank, Ltd. offers a range of banking products and services to individuals and corporations in Japan, with a market cap of ¥179.88 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue segments include ¥112.17 billion from banking and ¥23.99 billion from its leasing business.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 18.2%
North Pacific Bank, Ltd. trades at ¥470, below its estimated fair value of ¥574.31, indicating undervaluation based on cash flows. The bank's earnings grew by 66.6% last year and are forecast to grow significantly at 20.8% annually, outpacing the Japanese market's growth rate. Despite a low return on equity forecast and an unstable dividend track record, recent dividend increases reflect potential improvements in shareholder returns amidst slower revenue growth expectations.
-
-
