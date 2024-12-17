Three Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In December 2024

As global markets navigate a period of rate cuts and mixed economic signals, investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve's impending decision while noting the Nasdaq Composite's record-breaking performance. With inflationary pressures persisting and labor markets showing signs of cooling, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial for those seeking opportunities amidst market volatility. In such an environment, a good stock is often characterized by strong fundamentals and resilience to economic shifts, offering potential value even when broader indices fluctuate.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) UMB Financial (NasdaqGS:UMBF) US$123.38 US$244.22 49.5% Sudarshan Chemical Industries (BSE:506655) ₹1132.90 ₹2237.94 49.4% Business First Bancshares (NasdaqGS:BFST) US$27.78 US$54.95 49.4% Absolent Air Care Group (OM:ABSO) SEK254.00 SEK506.18 49.8% Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) US$46.66 US$92.69 49.7% Aguas Andinas (SNSE:AGUAS-A) CLP291.50 CLP578.67 49.6% BYD Electronic (International) (SEHK:285) HK$40.30 HK$79.63 49.4% Wetteri Oyj (HLSE:WETTERI) €0.297 €0.59 49.9% Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) US$11.01 US$21.77 49.4% Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR) A$2.08 A$4.15 49.9%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Overview: Hanza AB (publ) offers manufacturing solutions and has a market cap of SEK3.36 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from Main Markets (SEK2.78 billion), Other Markets (SEK1.91 billion), and Business Development and Services (SEK17 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.2%

HANZA is trading at SEK77.05, significantly below its estimated fair value of SEK151.78, indicating it is undervalued based on cash flows. Despite a decline in profit margins and net income, HANZA's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 34.5% per year. The company recently secured a EUR 1.4 million annual contract with a German firm, highlighting its strategic partnerships and potential for revenue growth above the Swedish market average.

OM:HANZA Discounted Cash Flow as at Dec 2024

Overview: Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and distributes waterproofing products and services for buildings and infrastructure across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the rest of Europe, and internationally with a market cap of SEK4.39 billion.