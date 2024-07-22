Three SEHK Stocks Estimated To Trade From 23.7% To 49.4% Below Intrinsic Value

Amid a backdrop of global market fluctuations and heightened trade tensions, the Hong Kong stock market has experienced its own set of challenges, with the Hang Seng Index retreating significantly. This environment may present opportunities for investors to identify stocks that are potentially undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. In such times, discerning investors often look for companies with solid fundamentals that appear underpriced by the market—stocks that could represent value in an otherwise turbulent investing landscape.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Hong Kong

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Giant Biogene Holding (SEHK:2367) HK$41.10 HK$75.91 45.9% China Cinda Asset Management (SEHK:1359) HK$0.67 HK$1.29 48% Super Hi International Holding (SEHK:9658) HK$12.92 HK$25.75 49.8% Zijin Mining Group (SEHK:2899) HK$16.20 HK$32.23 49.7% West China Cement (SEHK:2233) HK$1.09 HK$2.15 49.4% BYD (SEHK:1211) HK$246.00 HK$464.63 47.1% Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial (SEHK:9699) HK$10.30 HK$19.37 46.8% Mobvista (SEHK:1860) HK$1.98 HK$3.72 46.8% Vobile Group (SEHK:3738) HK$1.22 HK$2.31 47.2% MicroPort Scientific (SEHK:853) HK$5.36 HK$9.69 44.7%

Click here to see the full list of 39 stocks from our Undervalued SEHK Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. operates in the acquisition, management, investment, and disposal of distressed assets from financial and non-financial institutions across the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$25.57 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from financial services, generating CN¥12.71 billion, and distressed asset management, which includes financial investment and asset management activities, contributing CN¥11.04 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 48%

China Cinda Asset Management is currently trading at HK$0.67, notably below the estimated fair value of HK$1.29, indicating a potential undervaluation. Despite a recent dividend cut to RMB 0.4576 per 10 shares, the company's revenue and earnings growth are forecasted to outpace the Hong Kong market significantly, with revenues expected to increase by 31.3% annually and earnings by 20.17%. However, its debt is not well covered by operating cash flow, and return on equity is projected to remain low at 3.5%.

Story continues

SEHK:1359 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: West China Cement Limited is an investment holding company that produces and markets cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$5.95 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from operations in the People's Republic of China and internationally, with CN¥6.31 billion and CN¥2.77 billion respectively.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 49.4%

West China Cement, priced at HK$1.09, is considerably below its calculated fair value of HK$2.15, suggesting significant undervaluation based on cash flows. Recent corporate changes include a reduced dividend payout and an update to company bylaws. While the firm's revenue is expected to climb by 20.2% annually, surpassing Hong Kong's average growth rate, its profit margins have declined from last year. Additionally, despite a high debt level, earnings are projected to increase significantly over the next three years.

SEHK:2233 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Yunkang Group Limited, a medical operation service provider based in the People's Republic of China, has a market capitalization of approximately HK$5.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the provision of diagnostic testing services to hospitals and non-medical clients, totaling CN¥891.50 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 23.7%

Yunkang Group Limited, trading at HK$8.86, is marked as undervalued with a fair value estimate of HK$11.61 based on discounted cash flows, indicating a 23.7% undervaluation. Despite a recent dividend cut to HK$0.02 per share, analysts project the stock price could increase by 57.9%. The company's revenue growth is expected at 10.9% annually over the next three years—outpacing the Hong Kong market average of 7.8%. However, its forecasted Return on Equity remains low at 2.4%.

SEHK:2325 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Next Steps

Dive into all 39 of the Undervalued SEHK Stocks Based On Cash Flows we have identified here.

Hold shares in these firms? Setup your portfolio in Simply Wall St to seamlessly track your investments and receive personalized updates on your portfolio's performance.

Join a community of smart investors by using Simply Wall St. It's free and delivers expert-level analysis on worldwide markets.

Seeking Other Investments?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:1359 SEHK:2233 and SEHK:2325.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com