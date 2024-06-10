Three Premier UK Dividend Stocks Offering Yields From 4.4% to 9.9%

Amid a backdrop of subdued global cues and political turbulence in Europe, the UK stock market has experienced a challenging period, with the FTSE 100 marking its fourth consecutive weekly loss. In such uncertain times, investors often look for stability and consistent returns, qualities typically found in premier dividend stocks.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Record (LSE:REC) 8.22% ★★★★★★ Keller Group (LSE:KLR) 3.62% ★★★★★☆ Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX) 6.56% ★★★★★☆ Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) 7.23% ★★★★★☆ Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) 6.07% ★★★★★☆ Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) 3.74% ★★★★★☆ Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) 3.66% ★★★★★☆ Rio Tinto Group (LSE:RIO) 6.19% ★★★★★☆ NWF Group (AIM:NWF) 4.08% ★★★★★☆ Hargreaves Services (AIM:HSP) 6.55% ★★★★★☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Shoe Zone plc is a UK-based footwear retailer with a market capitalization of approximately £80.90 million.

Operations: Shoe Zone plc generates its revenue primarily through its footwear retailing activities, totaling £166.74 million.

Dividend Yield: 9.9%

Shoe Zone plc recently confirmed an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share, payable on 14 August 2024, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder returns despite its unstable dividend history and forecasted earnings decline of 18.4% annually over the next three years. The dividends are well-covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 35.8% and 30%, respectively. However, the company's dividend track record is marred by volatility and a short history of less than ten years in consistent payouts.

AIM:SHOE Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc focuses on investing in a diverse portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments, with a market capitalization of approximately £139.51 million.

Operations: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc generates its revenue primarily from financial services in closed-end funds, totaling £15.36 million.

Dividend Yield: 8.1%

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has shown a recent uptick in profitability, reporting a net income of £13.31 million for 2023 after a loss the previous year, and declared an interim dividend of 2.15 pence per share, payable on May 24, 2024. Despite this progress and a competitive price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5x below the UK market average, the trust's dividend history remains relatively unstable with significant fluctuations over its short five-year payout period. The dividends are currently supported by earnings with an 84.8% payout ratio and further backed by cash flows at a cash payout ratio of 57.4%.

LSE:MGCI Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Morgan Sindall Group plc is a UK-based construction and regeneration company with a market capitalization of approximately £1.19 billion.

Operations: Morgan Sindall Group plc generates its revenue from several key segments: Fit Out (£1.11 billion), Construction (£966.60 million), Infrastructure (£886.70 million), Partnership Housing (£837.50 million), Property Services (£185.20 million), and Urban Regeneration (£185.30 million).

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Morgan Sindall Group plc has demonstrated a mixed track record in dividend reliability, with payments showing volatility over the past decade despite recent increases, including a final dividend of 78 pence for 2023 approved at their AGM on May 2, 2024. The dividends are moderately covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 44.8% and 29.1% respectively. However, its dividend yield of 4.43% trails behind the top UK payers. The company's stock is trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to its financial performance and market position.

LSE:MGNS Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Summing It All Up

