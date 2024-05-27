Three Leading Dividend Stocks In India With Yields Up To 6.4%

The Indian market has shown robust performance, rising 1.7% over the last week and achieving a remarkable 45% growth over the past year, with earnings expected to grow by 16% annually. In such a thriving market environment, dividend stocks that offer substantial yields up to 6.4% stand out as particularly attractive options for investors seeking both stability and income.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BSE:500052) 4.15% ★★★★★★ Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.88% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.84% ★★★★★☆ D-Link (India) (NSEI:DLINKINDIA) 3.18% ★★★★★☆ ITC (NSEI:ITC) 3.15% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 8.29% ★★★★★☆ Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 3.40% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.76% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.49% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.36% ★★★★★☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited operates in India, focusing on refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹1.42 trillion.

Operations: Bharat Petroleum generates revenue primarily through its Downstream Petroleum segment, which brought in ₹50.68 billion, and a smaller contribution from Exploration & Production of Hydrocarbons at ₹1.88 billion.

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Bharat Petroleum's recent dividend proposal of INR 21 per share pre-bonus and INR 10.5 post-bonus, pending shareholder approval, underscores its commitment to maintaining payouts despite a volatile dividend history over the past decade. The company's dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 33.3% and 34.6% respectively, offering some reassurance about sustainability. However, an expected sharp decline in earnings over the next three years could challenge future dividend reliability and growth, necessitating careful monitoring by investors.

NSEI:BPCL Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Coal India Limited, along with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and marketing of coal and coal products across India, boasting a market capitalization of approximately ₹3.09 trillion.

Operations: Coal India Limited generates ₹1.30 billion in revenue primarily from its coal mining and services segment.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Coal India Limited, a key player in the Indian energy sector, has demonstrated robust financial performance with a significant increase in net income to INR 374.02 billion for FY 2023-24 from INR 317.63 billion the previous year. Despite this growth, the dividend coverage remains a concern as cash flows do not adequately cover its recently declared final dividend of INR 5 per share. The company's dividends have shown volatility over the past decade, lacking consistent growth or reliability. Moreover, Coal India's high cash payout ratio of 1226% raises questions about the sustainability of future dividends amidst forecasts of declining earnings by an average of 1.3% annually over the next three years.

NSEI:COALINDIA Dividend History as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is a company that manufactures, markets, and trades lubricants for the automobile and industrial sectors in India, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹49.80 billion.

Operations: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited generates its revenue primarily from the sale of lubricants tailored for both automotive and industrial applications.

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has shown a promising trend in dividend growth, with an increase over the past decade despite some volatility. With a current dividend yield of 3.16%, it ranks well above the Indian market average. The company's dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 71% and a cash payout ratio of 50.2%. Recent financials indicate robust performance, reporting INR 33.69 billion in revenue and INR 3.08 billion in net income for FY24, reflecting substantial year-over-year growth. However, its historical dividend reliability has been inconsistent due to fluctuations over the years.

NSEI:GULFOILLUB Dividend History as at May 2024

