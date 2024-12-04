Three Insider-Favored Growth Companies To Watch

As global markets continue to climb, with major indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 reaching record highs, investors are closely watching domestic policy shifts and geopolitical developments that influence market sentiment. In this environment of robust market performance, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing, as insider confidence often signals strong potential for sustained growth amidst evolving economic conditions.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.9%
|
39.9%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
37.3%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.3%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.2%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
31.7%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270)
|
17.2%
|
131.1%
|
Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432)
|
13.6%
|
66.7%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Ningbo Sanxing Medical ElectricLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells power distribution and utilization systems both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥44.83 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from the manufacturing and sale of power distribution and utilization systems across domestic and international markets.
Insider Ownership: 23.8%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 21.3% p.a.
Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Ltd. demonstrates strong growth potential, with revenue forecasted to rise by 21.1% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average. Despite a recent earnings increase of CNY 1,815.7 million over nine months and trading at a good value below its fair estimate, its earnings growth lags behind the broader market expectations. The company's return on equity is projected to be robust at 22%, though dividend sustainability remains uncertain due to an unstable track record.
-
-
Guangdong Create Century Intelligent Equipment Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Guangdong Create Century Intelligent Equipment Group Corporation Limited, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of high-end intelligent equipment in China and has a market cap of approximately CN¥12.52 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue primarily derives from its operations in the research, development, production, and sale of advanced intelligent equipment within China.
Insider Ownership: 17.9%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 37% p.a.
Guangdong Create Century Intelligent Equipment Group shows promising growth potential, with earnings expected to grow significantly at 37% annually, surpassing the Chinese market average. Recent earnings for nine months ended September 2024 increased to CNY 201.63 million from CNY 162.15 million year-over-year. The company announced a share repurchase program worth up to CNY 200 million, aimed at equity incentive plans, reflecting strategic insider confidence despite no recent substantial insider trading activity.
-
-
Qingdao Guolin Technology GroupLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Qingdao Guolin Technology Group Co., Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacture, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of ozone equipment and has a market cap of CN¥3.09 billion.
Operations: Qingdao Guolin Technology Group Co., Ltd.'s revenue primarily stems from its activities in designing, manufacturing, installing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining ozone equipment.
Insider Ownership: 29.7%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 111.7% p.a.
Qingdao Guolin Technology Group Ltd. is forecast to achieve significant revenue growth at 29.1% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average of 13.8%. Despite reporting a net loss of CNY 35.33 million for the nine months ended September 2024, it is expected to become profitable within three years, indicating above-average market growth potential. The company’s share price has been highly volatile recently, and there has been no substantial insider trading activity in the past three months.
-
-
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include SHSE:601567 SZSE:300083 and SZSE:300786.
