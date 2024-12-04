Three Insider-Favored Growth Companies To Watch

As global markets continue to climb, with major indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 reaching record highs, investors are closely watching domestic policy shifts and geopolitical developments that influence market sentiment. In this environment of robust market performance, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing, as insider confidence often signals strong potential for sustained growth amidst evolving economic conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 37.3% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 131.1% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells power distribution and utilization systems both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥44.83 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the manufacturing and sale of power distribution and utilization systems across domestic and international markets.

Insider Ownership: 23.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 21.3% p.a.

Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Ltd. demonstrates strong growth potential, with revenue forecasted to rise by 21.1% annually, outpacing the Chinese market average. Despite a recent earnings increase of CNY 1,815.7 million over nine months and trading at a good value below its fair estimate, its earnings growth lags behind the broader market expectations. The company's return on equity is projected to be robust at 22%, though dividend sustainability remains uncertain due to an unstable track record.

SHSE:601567 Ownership Breakdown as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guangdong Create Century Intelligent Equipment Group Corporation Limited, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of high-end intelligent equipment in China and has a market cap of approximately CN¥12.52 billion.