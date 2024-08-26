Three High Growth Tech Stocks in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom's FTSE 100 index recently experienced a downturn, closing lower after weak trade data from China highlighted ongoing struggles in the global economy. Despite these challenges, certain high-growth tech stocks in the UK continue to show promise, driven by innovation and resilience amidst broader market uncertainties.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In The United Kingdom

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Filtronic 21.64% 33.46% ★★★★★★ YouGov 14.30% 29.79% ★★★★★☆ Facilities by ADF 32.33% 94.46% ★★★★★★ STV Group 13.43% 47.09% ★★★★★☆ Redcentric 4.89% 63.79% ★★★★★☆ Trustpilot Group 16.23% 31.98% ★★★★★☆ IQGeo Group 11.49% 63.61% ★★★★★☆ Vinanz 113.60% 125.86% ★★★★★☆ Beeks Financial Cloud Group 24.63% 57.95% ★★★★★☆ Seeing Machines 24.07% 93.93% ★★★★★☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Nexxen International Ltd. offers a comprehensive software platform for advertisers to connect with publishers in Israel, with a market cap of £414.56 million.

Operations: Nexxen International Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its marketing services, amounting to $339.02 million. The company operates an end-to-end software platform facilitating advertiser-publisher connections in Israel.

Nexxen International's recent earnings report highlights a notable turnaround, with Q2 sales at $88.58 million, up from $84.25 million last year, and net income reaching $2.92 million compared to a prior net loss of $5.61 million. The company's strategic data partnership with The Trade Desk enhances cross-channel targeting capabilities using Nexxen's exclusive ACR data segments, which is crucial for addressing CTV advertising challenges. R&D expenses have shown consistent investment in innovation, supporting an 8.8% annual revenue growth forecast and expected earnings surge of 71.87% per year.

AIM:NEXN Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally with a market cap of £10.94 billion.

Operations: Informa generates revenue primarily through its Informa Markets (£1.67 billion), Informa Connect (£630.20 million), Taylor & Francis (£636.70 million), and Informa Tech (£426.70 million) segments, focusing on international events, digital services, and academic research across various regions including the UK, Europe, the US, and China.

Informa's earnings are forecast to grow at 21.5% annually, significantly outpacing the UK market's 14.3%. Despite a large one-off loss of £213.5 million impacting recent financial results, the company reported half-year sales of £1.70 billion, up from £1.52 billion last year, with net income at £147.3 million compared to £253.5 million previously. The company repurchased 41,673,066 shares in H1 2024 for £338.9 million and completed a total buyback of 191,882,685 shares since March 2022. Informa’s R&D expenses focus on enhancing digital capabilities and content delivery platforms to maintain competitive advantage in the media industry; this strategic investment is crucial given its revenue growth forecast of 6.7% per year against the UK market's average of 3.7%. With new board appointments like Maria Kyriacou bringing extensive global entertainment experience from Paramount Global and ITV Studios, Informa aims to leverage leadership expertise for future growth opportunities in international markets and digital transformation initiatives.

LSE:INF Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Trustpilot Group plc develops and hosts an online review platform for businesses and consumers across the UK, North America, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of £838.73 million.

Operations: Trustpilot Group plc generates revenue primarily from its Internet Information Providers segment, amounting to $176.36 million. The company focuses on developing and hosting an online review platform for businesses and consumers across various regions including the UK, North America, and Europe.

Trustpilot Group, a prominent player in the UK's tech landscape, is forecast to see its revenue grow at 16.2% annually, outpacing the broader UK market's 3.7%. The company's earnings are projected to surge by 32% per year over the next three years. Trustpilot has recently become profitable and boasts a high-quality earnings profile. Significant R&D investments have been made to enhance its platform capabilities, with expenses reaching £12 million last year. The recent accelerated bookbuild process by Trafalgar Acquisition SARL could impact share liquidity and investor sentiment in the short term.

LSE:TRST Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

