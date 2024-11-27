Three High Growth Stocks With Strong Insider Ownership

As global markets experience broad-based gains, with U.S. indexes nearing record highs and positive sentiment driven by strong labor market data, investors are increasingly focused on companies that demonstrate robust growth potential. In this favorable economic climate, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment between company management and shareholder interests, suggesting confidence in the company's future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 32.4% 24.8% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 71.5% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 19.9% 78.4% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% Fulin Precision (SZSE:300432) 13.6% 66.7% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Advanced Fiber Resources (Zhuhai), Ltd. designs and manufactures passive optical components for both domestic and international markets, with a market cap of CN¥11.72 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Optoelectronic Devices and Other Electronic Devices segment, amounting to CN¥924.78 million.

Insider Ownership: 32.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 42.1% p.a.

Advanced Fiber Resources (Zhuhai) demonstrates substantial growth potential with earnings projected to increase 42.13% annually, outpacing the CN market's 26.1%. Despite a volatile share price and declining profit margins, revenue is expected to grow at 23.7% per year. Recent financials show sales rising to CNY 738.95 million over nine months, with net income increasing modestly. The company announced a private placement for additional funding and held a meeting on stock incentive plans, indicating strategic moves for future expansion.

SZSE:300620 Ownership Breakdown as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd. is a bio-medical company that focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of clinical laboratory instruments and in vitro diagnostic reagents to hospitals both in China and internationally, with a market cap of approximately CN¥50.04 billion.