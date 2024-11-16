The three-year decline in earnings for Amgen NASDAQ:AMGN) isn't encouraging, but shareholders are still up 50% over that period

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last week. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 38%.

In light of the stock dropping 13% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Amgen failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 7.0% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

It could be that the revenue growth of 6.8% per year is viewed as evidence that Amgen is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AMGN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2024

Amgen is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Amgen's TSR for the last 3 years was 50%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Amgen provided a TSR of 9.2% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 7% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amgen better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Amgen (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

