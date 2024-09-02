Three Days Left Until Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Trades Ex-Dividend

It looks like Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Smartgroup investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.175 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.51 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Smartgroup has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current share price of AU$8.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Smartgroup's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Smartgroup is paying out an acceptable 65% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 83% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Smartgroup earnings per share are up 2.1% per annum over the last five years. A payout ratio of 65% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Smartgroup has lifted its dividend by approximately 24% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Smartgroup for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Smartgroup paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. To summarise, Smartgroup looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in Smartgroup as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Smartgroup. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Smartgroup that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

