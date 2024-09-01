Three Days Left To Buy Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Zotefoams investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.0238 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.073 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Zotefoams has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of UK£4.66. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Zotefoams's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Zotefoams has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Zotefoams paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Zotefoams paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Zotefoams earnings per share are up 3.8% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Zotefoams has delivered 3.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Zotefoams worth buying for its dividend? Zotefoams delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and -87% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Zotefoams from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Zotefoams, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Zotefoams that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

