Three Days Left To Buy GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase GFM Services Berhad's shares before the 26th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.0023 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.015 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that GFM Services Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.9% on the current share price of RM00.26. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether GFM Services Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately GFM Services Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that GFM Services Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that GFM Services Berhad's earnings are down 3.4% a year over the past five years.

GFM Services Berhad also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. GFM Services Berhad has delivered 0.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years.

The Bottom Line

Has GFM Services Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

While it's tempting to invest in GFM Services Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for GFM Services Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

