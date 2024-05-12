Three Days Left To Buy Burkhalter Holding AG (VTX:BRKN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Burkhalter Holding AG (VTX:BRKN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Burkhalter Holding's shares on or after the 16th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF04.45 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF4.45 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Burkhalter Holding has a trailing yield of approximately 4.5% on its current stock price of CHF099.90. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Burkhalter Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 90% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 82% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Burkhalter Holding earnings per share are up 4.5% per annum over the last five years. A payout ratio of 90% looks like a tacit signal from management that reinvestment opportunities in the business are low. In line with limited earnings growth in recent years, this is not the most appealing combination.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Burkhalter Holding's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Burkhalter Holding an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. To summarise, Burkhalter Holding looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Burkhalter Holding, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Burkhalter Holding you should know about.

