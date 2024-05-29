Three ASX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Earnings Growth Of At Least 14%

Recent data indicating a rise in Australia's CPI inflation has led to significant sell-offs on the ASX200, reflecting heightened market sensitivity and volatility. Amidst these challenging conditions, investors may find reassurance in growth companies with high insider ownership, as such stakes can signal confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) 13.9% 86.3% Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 29.9% Gratifii (ASX:GTI) 15.6% 112.4% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Doctor Care Anywhere Group (ASX:DOC) 28.4% 96.4% Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) 26.3% 95.9% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.6% 106.4% Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) 11.4% 120.9% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 45.4% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 63.9%

Click here to see the full list of 91 stocks from our Fast Growing ASX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: IperionX Limited is a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, with a market capitalization of approximately A$554.22 million.

Operations: The firm is primarily involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States.

Insider Ownership: 15.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 47.4% p.a.

IperionX, an Australian growth company with high insider ownership, recently raised A$50 million through a follow-on equity offering priced at A$1.91 per share. This capital infusion is poised to support its partnership with Vegas Fastener Manufacturing to supply advanced titanium products for the U.S. Army and other critical sectors. Despite a challenging financial performance with a net loss of US$10.5 million in the last half-year, IperionX is expected to see substantial revenue growth (76.4% annually) and become profitable within three years, underpinned by innovative technologies in titanium processing which promise significant sustainability and cost advantages over traditional methods.

ASX:IPX Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mesoblast Limited is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing regenerative medicine products, with operations in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland, and a market capitalization of approximately A$1.32 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its development of adult stem cell technology, totaling A$7.47 million.

Insider Ownership: 22.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 56.8% p.a.

Mesoblast Limited, an Australian growth company with high insider ownership, is poised for substantial growth with a forecasted annual revenue increase of 55.3%. Despite recent share dilution, insider buying activity has been robust over the past three months. The company's valuation stands significantly below its estimated fair value, reflecting potential upside. However, its share price has shown high volatility recently. Leadership changes include appointing Jane Bell as non-executive Chair, enhancing governance with her extensive finance and healthcare experience.

ASX:MSB Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Technology One Limited is a company that develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately A$5.80 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through three primary segments: software sales contributing A$317.24 million, corporate services adding A$83.83 million, and consulting services at A$68.13 million.

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 14.2% p.a.

Technology One Limited, an Australian growth firm with high insider ownership, reported a robust half-year performance with revenue rising to A$240.83 million and net income increasing to A$48 million. The company's earnings have grown by 13.1% over the past year and are expected to outpace the Australian market with a forecasted annual growth rate of 14.2%. Despite this, its revenue growth forecast of 11.1% per year trails behind significant benchmarks but still exceeds average market projections. With a Price-To-Earnings ratio lower than the industry average, it presents as reasonably valued amidst its growth trajectory.

ASX:TNE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

