Hundreds still in the dark in Ontario after high winds cause widespread outages

TORONTO — Hydro One says it's still working to restore power to hundreds of customers in Ontario after high winds hit the province on Friday and Saturday.

The electricity distributor says about 500 customers were without power across the province as of Sunday evening.

Hydro One says it has restored power to more than 135,000 customers since the high winds started on Friday evening.

It says crews are out in full force, including contractors and crews from other parts of the province, to help fix the damage.

Communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay saw the strongest winds.

Hydro One says it's also monitoring rising water levels in parts of northeast Ontario that could require a response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press