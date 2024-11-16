Thousands get relief as Atrium Health cancels liens on homes for unpaid medical bills amid rising debt crisis
The last thing you’d expect after a health crisis is to find out that the hospital that treated you has placed a lien on your home for unpaid medical bills.
That nightmare became a reality for thousands of patients at Atrium Health, one of North Carolina’s largest hospital systems; that is until a recent decision to cancel 11,500 liens relieved affected families.
Don't miss
-
Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But less than 2 minutes can save you more than $600/year
-
82% of Americans are missing out on a savings account that pays over 10 times the national average
-
5 minutes could get you up to $2M in life insurance coverage — with no medical exam or blood test
The move highlights the toll of rising healthcare costs and the drastic measures hospitals, even nonprofits, may take to collect payments.
Atrium Health placed these liens on thousands of patient homes to secure unpaid medical debts. Although legal, these liens allowed the hospital to claim payment if the homeowner sold or refinanced the property. One patient, who had recently lost his wife to breast cancer and was later diagnosed with prostate cancer, was pursued by Atrium in court when he couldn’t cover his medical bills. Having signed a deed of trust with Atrium, the organization had the right to collect its debt through the future sale of his home.
“Dealing with an illness or loss of a loved one is hard enough,” said Rebecca Cerese, a health policy advocate at the North Carolina Justice Center. “We should not be compounding that with this additional stress of facing financial ruin.”
Earlier this year, however, Atrium reversed course, canceling the liens and citing a desire to ease financial burdens and restore community trust.
Liens: A common tool for recovering debt
The Atrium Health case reflects a broader national issue as medical debt continues to climb.
Americans owe at least $220 billion in medical debt, according to a February 2024 analysis of government data by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Approximately 14 million people (6% of adults) in the U.S. owe over $1,000 in medical debt, while about 3 million (1% of adults) owe more than $10,000 — debts that often force difficult choices between paying for health care or covering basic living expenses.
For hospitals, liens are often a last resort measure to collect unpaid bills. While most U.S. states allow hospital liens, critics argue that they are ethically problematic, particularly when applied to patients in financial hardship. An Urban Institute study found that nearly two-thirds of adults with past-due medical debt had incomes well below the median income in their area.
Read more: 5 ways to boost your net worth now — easily up your money game without altering your day-to-day life
Tips for managing medical costs without risking financial stability
Navigating a health crisis without accumulating debt is difficult, and just one major health event can drastically change the financial picture, even for those who are financially stable. However, there are practical steps everyone can take to manage expenses and avoid financial ruin.
Know your options
If you’re uninsured or underinsured, consider coverage options through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, Medicaid or employer-provided insurance during open enrollment. Understanding what your plan covers can reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and many plans offer preventive care that helps prevent larger bills.
Some insurers also offer programs to assist with chronic conditions or high-cost treatments. Checking for available support from your insurer can save significantly on health expenses.
Negotiate bills and seek financial help
Hospitals often provide financial assistance, especially for low-income or uninsured patients, so don’t hesitate to contact the billing department to discuss options. Bills can frequently be reduced, especially if you can pay a portion upfront. If insurance doesn’t cover everything, ask if the hospital has discounts for cash payments or charity care policies.
Nonprofit organizations like the Patient Advocate Foundation and the HealthWell Foundation also offer financial assistance for those facing high medical costs, providing grants or loans that help cover expenses.
Consider a Health Savings Account (HSA)
If you have a high-deductible health plan, a health savings account (HSA) can help you save tax-free money for medical expenses. Contributions to an HSA are tax-deductible, reducing your taxable income and the funds can be used for qualified medical expenses, including copayments, prescriptions and deductibles.
Avoid using credit cards for medical bills
When dealing with large medical bills, it’s tempting to rely on credit cards, but high interest rates can lead to worsening debt. Instead, look into low-interest medical loans specifically designed for healthcare costs, as they often offer better terms and are more affordable in the long run.
What to read next
-
Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today, no matter what the US Fed does or says
-
Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — here's how savvy investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger
-
'It's not taxed at all': Warren Buffett shares the 'best investment' you can make when battling rising costs — take advantage today
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.