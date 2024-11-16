Thousands get relief as Atrium Health cancels liens on homes for unpaid medical bills amid rising debt crisis

The last thing you’d expect after a health crisis is to find out that the hospital that treated you has placed a lien on your home for unpaid medical bills.

That nightmare became a reality for thousands of patients at Atrium Health, one of North Carolina’s largest hospital systems; that is until a recent decision to cancel 11,500 liens relieved affected families.

The move highlights the toll of rising healthcare costs and the drastic measures hospitals, even nonprofits, may take to collect payments.

Atrium Health placed these liens on thousands of patient homes to secure unpaid medical debts. Although legal, these liens allowed the hospital to claim payment if the homeowner sold or refinanced the property. One patient, who had recently lost his wife to breast cancer and was later diagnosed with prostate cancer, was pursued by Atrium in court when he couldn’t cover his medical bills. Having signed a deed of trust with Atrium, the organization had the right to collect its debt through the future sale of his home.

“Dealing with an illness or loss of a loved one is hard enough,” said Rebecca Cerese, a health policy advocate at the North Carolina Justice Center. “We should not be compounding that with this additional stress of facing financial ruin.”

Earlier this year, however, Atrium reversed course, canceling the liens and citing a desire to ease financial burdens and restore community trust.

Liens: A common tool for recovering debt

The Atrium Health case reflects a broader national issue as medical debt continues to climb.

Americans owe at least $220 billion in medical debt, according to a February 2024 analysis of government data by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Approximately 14 million people (6% of adults) in the U.S. owe over $1,000 in medical debt, while about 3 million (1% of adults) owe more than $10,000 — debts that often force difficult choices between paying for health care or covering basic living expenses.

For hospitals, liens are often a last resort measure to collect unpaid bills. While most U.S. states allow hospital liens, critics argue that they are ethically problematic, particularly when applied to patients in financial hardship. An Urban Institute study found that nearly two-thirds of adults with past-due medical debt had incomes well below the median income in their area.

