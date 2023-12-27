'I thought it was a scam': Michigan man's losing lottery ticket wins him $100,000

Safa Behnam (left) holding his winning $100,000 check

A Michigan man's losing lottery ticket turned out to be a big winner after all. And just in time for his birthday.

Safa Behnam of Sterling Heights lost the Michigan Lottery's 500X Money Maker game but decided to scan it anyway. As a result, on Nov. 30 he won the game's second-chance drawing, which enters losing tickets into a drawing that happens 10 times a year.

The 45-year-old won $100,000 just a few days before his birthday by playing the second-chance drawing, the Michigan Lottery said.

"I have been playing the 500X Money Maker game a lot, hoping to win one of the big $6 million prizes and then scanning the non-winners for a second chance," Behnam told the Michigan Lottery. "I saw an email from the Lottery saying I'd won a $100,000 prize, but I thought it was a scam. I called the Lottery office to confirm it was just a scam email, so when they told me it was real, I was shocked."

Behnam went to the Lottery headquarters to claim his prize, telling Michigan Lottery officials that he plans to take his family on a vacation to Mexico with his winnings and save the rest.

"Winning means less stress and more vacations and relaxing for me and my family," Behnam said.

What is 500X Money Maker?

500X Money Maker is a $50 scratch-off game where players can win up to $6 million.

Each ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000. Players can scan their non-winning 500X Money Maker ticket on the Michigan Lottery mobile app by June 21, 2024, for a chance to win. A total of 10 drawings will be conducted for this promotion.

What are the odds of winning 500X Money Maker?

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.43. There are three top prizes of $6 million available now.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

