Those who invested in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) five years ago are up 125%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 125% in five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 25% gain in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Tyler Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 7.6% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 18% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 119.50.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Tyler Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tyler Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 55% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 18% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Tyler Technologies it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

