Those who invested in QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) a year ago are up 107%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) share price has soared 107% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 14% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Because QuinStreet made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year QuinStreet saw its revenue grow by 5.7%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to rise by 107%. We're happy that investors have made money, though we wonder if the increase will be sustained. It's quite likely that the market is considering other factors, not just revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that QuinStreet shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 107% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - QuinStreet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

