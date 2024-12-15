Those who invested in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) five years ago are up 164%

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) shareholders have enjoyed a 93% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 6.4% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 15%, including dividends.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 14% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

KLSE:PANTECH Earnings Per Share Growth December 15th 2024

Dive deeper into Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 164% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad provided a TSR of 15% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 21% per year. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

Story Continues