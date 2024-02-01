Those who invested in OCK Group Berhad (KLSE:OCK) a year ago are up 30%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the OCK Group Berhad (KLSE:OCK) share price is 30% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 24% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

OCK Group Berhad was able to grow EPS by 28% in the last twelve months. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 30%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that OCK Group Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that OCK Group Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 30% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 0.7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with OCK Group Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

