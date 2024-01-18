Those who invested in M K Land Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MKLAND) a year ago are up 50%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the M K Land Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MKLAND) share price is 50% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 2.9% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Also impressive, the stock is up 41% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, M K Land Holdings Berhad actually shrank its EPS by 21%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We think that the revenue growth of 27% could have some investors interested. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:MKLAND Earnings and Revenue Growth January 18th 2024

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that M K Land Holdings Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 50% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand M K Land Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for M K Land Holdings Berhad you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

