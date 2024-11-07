Those who invested in Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB) five years ago are up 381%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Kelington Group Berhad (KLSE:KGB) shares for the last five years, while they gained 344%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. We note the stock price is up 1.9% in the last seven days.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Kelington Group Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 37% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 35% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Kelington Group Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 381%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kelington Group Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 113% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 37%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kelington Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kelington Group Berhad you should be aware of.

