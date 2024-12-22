Those who invested in IVF Hartmann Holding (VTX:VBSN) a year ago are up 46%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the IVF Hartmann Holding AG (VTX:VBSN) share price is 38% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 0.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 26% higher than it was three years ago.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year IVF Hartmann Holding grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 33%. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 38% increase in the share price. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SWX:VBSN Earnings Per Share Growth December 22nd 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of IVF Hartmann Holding, it has a TSR of 46% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that IVF Hartmann Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 46% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that IVF Hartmann Holding is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

