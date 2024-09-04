Those who invested in Clientèle (JSE:CLI) five years ago are up 26%

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Clientèle Limited (JSE:CLI) share price up 15% in a single quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. After all, the share price is down 22% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Clientèle's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 0.9% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 5% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The low P/E ratio of 9.83 further reflects this reticence.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Clientèle's TSR for the last 5 years was 26%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Clientèle shareholders gained a total return of 13% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 5% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Clientèle that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

