Those who invested in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers (JSE:CAT) three years ago are up 55%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) shareholders have seen the share price rise 32% over three years, well in excess of the market return (1.2%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 13% in the last year, including dividends.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers was able to grow its EPS at 53% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 10% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.91.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers, it has a TSR of 55% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers shareholders have received returns of 13% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 10% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

