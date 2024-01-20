Those who invested in Bastei Lübbe (ETR:BST) five years ago are up 367%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST) share price. It's 306% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 23% over the last quarter.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Bastei Lübbe became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Bastei Lübbe share price is up 72% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 37% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 20% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

XTRA:BST Earnings Per Share Growth January 20th 2024

It is of course excellent to see how Bastei Lübbe has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Bastei Lübbe's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Bastei Lübbe's TSR for the last 5 years was 367%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bastei Lübbe has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 36% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bastei Lübbe better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bastei Lübbe you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

