Thor Energy Reaches UK£3.3m Market Cap Benefiting Insider Stock Buying

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 17% resulting in a UK£492k addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of UK£59.4k worth of stock is now worth UK£76.5k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thor Energy

The Executive Chairman Alastair Clayton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£53k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.0068 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.0088. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Thor Energy insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Thor Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 18% of Thor Energy shares, worth about UK£598k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Thor Energy Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Thor Energy and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Thor Energy.

