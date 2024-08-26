Thirstier lawns and fuller dishwashers: New round of Calgary water rationing kicks in

CALGARY — Thirstier lawns, shorter showers and fewer but fuller dishwasher loads are in store for Calgarians — again — as a troubled water main undergoes a new round of repairs starting this week.

The Bearspaw South Feeder Main in the city's northwest burst in early June, drenching a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway and forcing the city to impose onerous restrictions on water use for several weeks.

The rationing had just started to ease earlier this month when Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced several additional problem spots had been detected on the more than 10-kilometre pipe that would need to be fixed before the cold weather settles in.

Crews are to dig up parts of the pipe and reinforce weak spots with concrete, with the job expected to last about a month.

While the pipe is shut down for the repairs, there's a return to Stage 4 water restrictions, meaning no outdoor use of potable water.

Residents are also being asked to cut the water they use indoors for showers, laundry and dishes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press