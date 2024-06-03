Third of child benefit payments delayed because of HMRC glitch

HMRC

Almost half a million families have been left out of pocket due to a technical issue at HM Revenue and Customs.

The tax office apologised to parents and guardians who did not receive their child benefit payments because of a processing error.

Around 30pc of payments scheduled for Monday were missed, affecting around 500,000 people.

Parents posted on social media to complain about the missing funds, which some said left them unable to pay for food.

Notifying people of the glitch on the platform X, formerly Twitter, HMRC said there was “no need for customers to call us”.

The tax office has repeatedly come under fire this year for its customer service performance, which MPs have said is at an all-time low.

We're sorry that some customers' Child Benefit payments have not arrived as scheduled and we are working urgently to resolve the issue.



There's no need for customers to call us and we will provide updates here as soon as they are available. pic.twitter.com/FgSkDWgn8i — HMRC Customer Support (@HMRCcustomers) June 3, 2024

HMRC has consistently failed to meet its customer service targets for almost all of the last five years as it tries to cut costs by encouraging taxpayers to use its digital services.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the main issues facing taxpayers has been long waiting times on the phone. The public spending watchdog in May said that HMRC had left taxpayers on hold for seven million hours in 2023-24 – the equivalent of 798 years.

In March, the tax authority was forced to reverse a decision to close its self-assessment telephone helpline for half of the year after a backlash from MPs and trade bodies. HMRC had said that phone lines would be closed between April and September, with taxpayers directed to online services instead.

People can claim child benefit if they are responsible for bringing up a child under the age of 16, or 20 if they are in approved education or training.

Story continues

It is usually paid every four weeks on a Monday or Tuesday. Claimants can get £25.60 a week for an eldest or only child and £16.65 for additional children.

People can claim the benefit in full if they and their partner each earn less than £60,000 a year. After that the benefit is clawed back until it disappears entirely when one of them earns over £80,000.

Those affected by the technical issue can submit a complaint online. Consumer expert Martin Lewis said anyone left out of pocket should seek redress from HMRC.

On X, he wrote: “Once the issue has been fixed, if people are out of pocket, they should complain to HMRC for redress.”

A spokesman for HMRC said: “We’re sorry that some customers’ child benefit payments have not arrived as scheduled and we are working urgently to resolve the issue.

“The issues that caused payment problems today will not impact payments scheduled for tomorrow.”