If you think you'll never need long-term care in retirement, you're probably wrong

If you think you’ve saved enough for retirement, you may not be thinking about long-term care.

The long-term care industry serves people who cannot perform everyday activities, like dressing or eating, without help. More than 80% of Americans will need that help at some point, according to a new study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

The costs of long-term care can be staggering. Hire a home health aide for 40 hours a week, and you’ll pay $5,720 a month, on average, according to a new report from T. Rowe Price, the investment firm. An assisted living facility charges $5,350 a month. A nursing home will run you $9,733.

Many Americans have watched long-term care play out for a parent or grandparent. But many of us seem to be in denial about whether we might need long-term care ourselves, and about what it costs.

“People tend to underestimate how much long-term care they’re going to need, and when they’re going to need it,” said Gal Wettstein, a senior research economist at Boston College.

In one 2024 survey of affluent older Americans, Boston College researchers found, long-term care ranked fifth among financial worries in retirement, behind stock market turbulence, Social Security cuts and other concerns.

Many older Americans are badly misinformed about the finances of long-term care. In another survey, Boston College reports, 45% of seniors said they believed Medicare covers long-term care. That’s mostly untrue.

Long-term care costs range from zero to millions

It’s hard to plan for long-term care, because the costs can range from nothing to millions of dollars.

“Long-term care represents one of the most significant and unpredictable risks we face,” said Laura Mattia, a certified financial planner in Sarasota, Florida.

If you are 65 today, there is a nearly 40% chance that you will need “high-intensity” long-term care, such as a nursing-home stay, for at least a year, according to Boston College research. There’s an 18% chance you’ll need high-intensity care for three or more years. That could easily be a six-figure expense.

But at least half of all seniors have no retirement account, according to federal data.

In fact, roughly two-thirds of all long-term care in America is “informal and unpaid,” T. Rowe Price reports, delivered by spouses, children and other relatives.

“Family caregivers are really the backbone of our long-term care system,” said Debra Whitman, chief public policy officer at AARP.

And therein lies some good news. Because of family care and other factors, most Americans spend very little from their own pockets on long-term care.

