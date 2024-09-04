We Think Westag's (FRA:WUG) Healthy Earnings Might Be Conservative

Westag AG's (FRA:WUG) recent earnings report didn't offer any surprises, with the shares unchanged over the last week. We did some analysis to find out why and believe that investors might be missing some encouraging factors contained in the earnings.

A Closer Look At Westag's Earnings

As finance nerds would already know, the accrual ratio from cashflow is a key measure for assessing how well a company's free cash flow (FCF) matches its profit. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. The ratio shows us how much a company's profit exceeds its FCF.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

Westag has an accrual ratio of -0.19 for the year to June 2024. Therefore, its statutory earnings were very significantly less than its free cashflow. To wit, it produced free cash flow of €13m during the period, dwarfing its reported profit of €5.16m. Westag shareholders are no doubt pleased that free cash flow improved over the last twelve months. However, we can see that a recent tax benefit, along with unusual items, have impacted its statutory profit, and therefore its accrual ratio.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

Westag's profit was reduced by unusual items worth €2.2m in the last twelve months, and this helped it produce high cash conversion, as reflected by its unusual items. This is what you'd expect to see where a company has a non-cash charge reducing paper profits. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And that's hardly a surprise given these line items are considered unusual. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect Westag to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

An Unusual Tax Situation

In addition to the notable accrual ratio, we can see that Westag received a tax benefit of €773k. This is of course a bit out of the ordinary, given it is more common for companies to be paying tax than receiving tax benefits! Of course, prima facie it's great to receive a tax benefit. However, the devil in the detail is that these kind of benefits only impact in the year they are booked, and are often one-off in nature. Assuming the tax benefit is not repeated every year, we could see its profitability drop noticeably, all else being equal. So while we think it's great to receive a tax benefit, it does tend to imply an increased risk that the statutory profit overstates the sustainable earnings power of the business.

Our Take On Westag's Profit Performance

Summing up, Westag's accrual ratio and its unusual items suggest that its statutory earnings were temporarily depressed, while its tax benefit is having the opposite effect. Based on these factors, we think Westag's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Westag at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Westag.

Our examination of Westag has focussed on certain factors that can make its earnings look better than they are. And it has passed with flying colours. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

