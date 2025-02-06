Do You Think Wayfair’s (W) Competitive Advantages and Disruptive Positioning Pave the Way for Sustained Growth?

In This Article:
Recurve Capital, an investment management company, released its Q4 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. Recurve had an impressive performance in 2024, successfully bouncing back from the drawdown experienced in 2022 more quickly than anticipated. The fourth quarter proved to be particularly strong, achieving nearly +13% in gross returns, compared favorably to the S&P 500 (+2.1%), Nasdaq (+6.2%), and Russell 2000 (flat). In addition, you can check the fund’s top 5 holdings to find out its best picks for 2024.
In its fourth quarter 2024 investor letter, Recurve Capital emphasized stocks such as Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is an online home furnishing store. The one-month return Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was 6.57%, and its shares lost 6.36% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On February 5, 2024, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) stock closed at $48.31 per share, with a market capitalization of $6.054 billion.
Recurve Capital stated the following regarding Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:
"Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – 6.4% of assets as of 12/31/2024
