We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of UWC Berhad's (KLSE:UWC) CEO Compensation Package

UWC Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 8th of January

CEO Chai Ng's total compensation includes salary of RM1.01m

Total compensation is 242% above industry average

UWC Berhad's EPS declined by 24% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 27%

The results at UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Chai Ng bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 8th of January, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing UWC Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that UWC Berhad has a market capitalization of RM3.9b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM2.3m for the year to July 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 22% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at RM1.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysian Machinery industry with market capitalizations ranging from RM1.8b to RM7.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was RM666k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that UWC Berhad pays Chai Ng north of the industry median. Moreover, Chai Ng also holds RM292m worth of UWC Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM1.0m RM914k 44% Other RM1.3m RM952k 56% Total Compensation RM2.3m RM1.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 77% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 23% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that UWC Berhad allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

UWC Berhad's Growth

Over the last three years, UWC Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 24% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 38%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has UWC Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 27% over three years, many shareholders in UWC Berhad are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for UWC Berhad that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

