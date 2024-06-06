We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Genting Berhad's (KLSE:GENTING) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Genting Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 13th of June

Total pay for CEO Kok Lim includes RM32.3m salary

The total compensation is 1,663% higher than the average for the industry

Genting Berhad's EPS grew by 110% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 0.3%

CEO Kok Lim has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 13th of June. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Genting Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Genting Berhad has a market capitalization of RM18b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM48m over the year to December 2023. That's a notable increase of 18% on last year. In particular, the salary of RM32.3m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar companies from the Malaysian Hospitality industry with market caps ranging from RM9.4b to RM30b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was RM2.7m. Hence, we can conclude that Kok Lim is remunerated higher than the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM32m RM30m 68% Other RM16m RM10m 32% Total Compensation RM48m RM40m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 72% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 28% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Genting Berhad and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Genting Berhad's Growth

Genting Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) grew 110% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 20%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Genting Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 0.3% over three years, Genting Berhad has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Genting Berhad that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Genting Berhad is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

