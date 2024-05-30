We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NHFATT) CEO For Now

Key Insights

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 6th of June

CEO Jit Chin's total compensation includes salary of RM826.5k

The total compensation is 157% higher than the average for the industry

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's EPS grew by 28% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 122%

Under the guidance of CEO Jit Chin, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 6th of June. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has a market capitalization of RM371m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM1.2m for the year to December 2023. That's slightly lower by 7.5% over the previous year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM826.5k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysia Auto Components industry with market capitalizations under RM942m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM473k. This suggests that Jit Chin is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Jit Chin also holds RM4.6m worth of New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM827k RM838k 68% Other RM392k RM479k 32% Total Compensation RM1.2m RM1.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 68% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 32% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's Growth Numbers

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 28% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 3.1% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 122% over three years, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

