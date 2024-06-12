We Think Shareholders Are Less Likely To Approve A Large Pay Rise For Advance Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:ASB) CEO For Now

Key Insights

Advance Synergy Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 19th of June

Salary of RM630.0k is part of CEO Su Lee's total remuneration

The overall pay is 459% above the industry average

Advance Synergy Berhad's total shareholder return over the past three years was 5.7% while its EPS grew by 18% over the past three years

Performance at Advance Synergy Berhad (KLSE:ASB) has been reasonably good and CEO Su Lee has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 19th of June, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Advance Synergy Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Advance Synergy Berhad has a market capitalization of RM316m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM905k for the year to December 2023. We note that's a small decrease of 5.1% on last year. Notably, the salary which is RM630.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Malaysia Industrials industry with market capitalizations below RM943m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM162k. This suggests that Su Lee is paid more than the median for the industry.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM630k RM630k 70% Other RM275k RM324k 30% Total Compensation RM905k RM954k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 57% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 43% of the pie. Advance Synergy Berhad is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Advance Synergy Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, Advance Synergy Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 18% per year. It saw its revenue drop 5.1% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Advance Synergy Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 5.7% over three years, Advance Synergy Berhad has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) in Advance Synergy Berhad we think you should know about.

