We Think Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SJC) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SJC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM16m ÷ (RM102m - RM22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 20% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad is utilizing 50% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 51% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

