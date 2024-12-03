We Think That There Are More Issues For Uchi Technologies Berhad (KLSE:UCHITEC) Than Just Sluggish Earnings

The subdued market reaction suggests that Uchi Technologies Berhad's (KLSE:UCHITEC) recent earnings didn't contain any surprises. However, we believe that investors should be aware of some underlying factors which may be of concern.

Examining Cashflow Against Uchi Technologies Berhad's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

Over the twelve months to September 2024, Uchi Technologies Berhad recorded an accrual ratio of 0.26. Unfortunately, that means its free cash flow fell significantly short of its reported profits. To wit, it produced free cash flow of RM116m during the period, falling well short of its reported profit of RM128.2m. Uchi Technologies Berhad's free cash flow actually declined over the last year, but it may bounce back next year, since free cash flow is often more volatile than accounting profits.

Our Take On Uchi Technologies Berhad's Profit Performance

Uchi Technologies Berhad didn't convert much of its profit to free cash flow in the last year, which some investors may consider rather suboptimal. Therefore, it seems possible to us that Uchi Technologies Berhad's true underlying earnings power is actually less than its statutory profit. But at least holders can take some solace from the 25% per annum growth in EPS for the last three. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Uchi Technologies Berhad you should be mindful of and 2 of these are concerning.

