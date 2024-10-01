We Think That There Are More Issues For GuocoLand (SGX:F17) Than Just Sluggish Earnings

GuocoLand Limited's (SGX:F17) recent weak earnings report didn't cause a big stock movement. Our analysis suggests that along with soft profit numbers, investors should be aware of some other underlying weaknesses in the numbers.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

For anyone who wants to understand GuocoLand's profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from S$42m worth of unusual items. While we like to see profit increases, we tend to be a little more cautious when unusual items have made a big contribution. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. And that's as you'd expect, given these boosts are described as 'unusual'. If GuocoLand doesn't see that contribution repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to drop over the current year.

Our Take On GuocoLand's Profit Performance

We'd posit that GuocoLand's statutory earnings aren't a clean read on ongoing productivity, due to the large unusual item. Because of this, we think that it may be that GuocoLand's statutory profits are better than its underlying earnings power. Sadly, its EPS was down over the last twelve months. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with GuocoLand (including 2 which can't be ignored).

