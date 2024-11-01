We Think Manhattan Associates' (NASDAQ:MANH) Profit Is Only A Baseline For What They Can Achieve

In This Article:
Investors were underwhelmed by the solid earnings posted by Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) recently. We have done some analysis and have found some comforting factors beneath the profit numbers.
Examining Cashflow Against Manhattan Associates' Earnings
Many investors haven't heard of the accrual ratio from cashflow, but it is actually a useful measure of how well a company's profit is backed up by free cash flow (FCF) during a given period. In plain english, this ratio subtracts FCF from net profit, and divides that number by the company's average operating assets over that period. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.
As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".
Manhattan Associates has an accrual ratio of -1.15 for the year to September 2024. That implies it has very good cash conversion, and that its earnings in the last year actually significantly understate its free cash flow. To wit, it produced free cash flow of US$271m during the period, dwarfing its reported profit of US$219.1m. Manhattan Associates' free cash flow improved over the last year, which is generally good to see.
Our Take On Manhattan Associates' Profit Performance
Happily for shareholders, Manhattan Associates produced plenty of free cash flow to back up its statutory profit numbers. Based on this observation, we consider it possible that Manhattan Associates' statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! Better yet, its EPS are growing strongly, which is nice to see. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Manhattan Associates.
This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of Manhattan Associates' profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.
