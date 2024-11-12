We Think You Can Look Beyond Tactile Systems Technology's (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lackluster Earnings

Soft earnings didn't appear to concern Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TCMD) shareholders over the last week. We did some digging, and we believe the earnings are stronger than they seem.

Zooming In On Tactile Systems Technology's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. You could think of the accrual ratio from cashflow as the 'non-FCF profit ratio'.

As a result, a negative accrual ratio is a positive for the company, and a positive accrual ratio is a negative. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

Over the twelve months to September 2024, Tactile Systems Technology recorded an accrual ratio of -0.15. That indicates that its free cash flow quite significantly exceeded its statutory profit. Indeed, in the last twelve months it reported free cash flow of US$40m, well over the US$15.4m it reported in profit. Tactile Systems Technology's free cash flow improved over the last year, which is generally good to see.

Our Take On Tactile Systems Technology's Profit Performance

Tactile Systems Technology's accrual ratio is solid, and indicates strong free cash flow, as we discussed, above. Because of this, we think Tactile Systems Technology's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! Unfortunately, though, its earnings per share actually fell back over the last year. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tactile Systems Technology has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Tactile Systems Technology's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae.

