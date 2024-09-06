We Think You Can Look Beyond Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's (KLSE:MFLOUR) Lackluster Earnings

The market for Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's (KLSE:MFLOUR) shares didn't move much after it posted weak earnings recently. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

To understand the value of a company's earnings growth, it is imperative to consider any dilution of shareholders' interests. As it happens, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad issued 21% more new shares over the last year. Therefore, each share now receives a smaller portion of profit. Per share metrics like EPS help us understand how much actual shareholders are benefitting from the company's profits, while the net income level gives us a better view of the company's absolute size. Check out Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's historical EPS growth by clicking on this link.

How Is Dilution Impacting Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's Earnings Per Share (EPS)?

Unfortunately, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's profit is down 64% per year over three years. Even looking at the last year, profit was still down 59%. Like a sack of potatoes thrown from a delivery truck, EPS fell harder, down 63% in the same period. And so, you can see quite clearly that dilution is influencing shareholder earnings.

In the long term, if Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's earnings per share can increase, then the share price should too. But on the other hand, we'd be far less excited to learn profit (but not EPS) was improving. For the ordinary retail shareholder, EPS is a great measure to check your hypothetical "share" of the company's profit.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

Alongside that dilution, it's also important to note that Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's profit suffered from unusual items, which reduced profit by RM71m in the last twelve months. While deductions due to unusual items are disappointing in the first instance, there is a silver lining. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And that's hardly a surprise given these line items are considered unusual. If Malayan Flour Mills Berhad doesn't see those unusual expenses repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to increase over the coming year.

Our Take On Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's Profit Performance

Malayan Flour Mills Berhad suffered from unusual items which depressed its profit in its last report; if that is not repeated then profit should be higher, all else being equal. But unfortunately the dilution means that shareholders now own a smaller proportion of the company (assuming they maintained the same number of shares). That will weigh on earnings per share, even if it is not reflected in net income. Based on these factors, it's hard to tell if Malayan Flour Mills Berhad's profits are a reasonable reflection of its underlying profitability. If you want to do dive deeper into Malayan Flour Mills Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Malayan Flour Mills Berhad.

Our examination of Malayan Flour Mills Berhad has focussed on certain factors that can make its earnings look better than they are. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

