We Think Jumbo Interactive's (ASX:JIN) Healthy Earnings Might Be Conservative

A Closer Look At Jumbo Interactive's Earnings

As finance nerds would already know, the accrual ratio from cashflow is a key measure for assessing how well a company's free cash flow (FCF) matches its profit. The accrual ratio subtracts the FCF from the profit for a given period, and divides the result by the average operating assets of the company over that time. This ratio tells us how much of a company's profit is not backed by free cashflow.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. While it's not a problem to have a positive accrual ratio, indicating a certain level of non-cash profits, a high accrual ratio is arguably a bad thing, because it indicates paper profits are not matched by cash flow. That's because some academic studies have suggested that high accruals ratios tend to lead to lower profit or less profit growth.

For the year to June 2024, Jumbo Interactive had an accrual ratio of -0.26. Therefore, its statutory earnings were very significantly less than its free cashflow. In fact, it had free cash flow of AU$54m in the last year, which was a lot more than its statutory profit of AU$43.3m. Jumbo Interactive's free cash flow improved over the last year, which is generally good to see.

Our Take On Jumbo Interactive's Profit Performance

Happily for shareholders, Jumbo Interactive produced plenty of free cash flow to back up its statutory profit numbers. Based on this observation, we consider it possible that Jumbo Interactive's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at 60% per year over the last three years. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Jumbo Interactive.

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of Jumbo Interactive's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae.

