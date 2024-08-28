We Think That There Are Some Issues For Malpac Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MALPAC) Beyond Its Promising Earnings

Malpac Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MALPAC) robust recent earnings didn't do much to move the stock. However the statutory profit number doesn't tell the whole story, and we have found some factors which might be of concern to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Malpac Holdings Berhad

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

For anyone who wants to understand Malpac Holdings Berhad's profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit gained from RM4.2m worth of unusual items. While it's always nice to have higher profit, a large contribution from unusual items sometimes dampens our enthusiasm. We ran the numbers on most publicly listed companies worldwide, and it's very common for unusual items to be once-off in nature. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. Malpac Holdings Berhad had a rather significant contribution from unusual items relative to its profit to June 2024. As a result, we can surmise that the unusual items are making its statutory profit significantly stronger than it would otherwise be.

Note: we always recommend investors check balance sheet strength. Click here to be taken to our balance sheet analysis of Malpac Holdings Berhad.

Our Take On Malpac Holdings Berhad's Profit Performance

As we discussed above, we think the significant positive unusual item makes Malpac Holdings Berhad's earnings a poor guide to its underlying profitability. For this reason, we think that Malpac Holdings Berhad's statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. But the happy news is that, while acknowledging we have to look beyond the statutory numbers, those numbers are still improving, with EPS growing at a very high rate over the last year. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. If you'd like to know more about Malpac Holdings Berhad as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Malpac Holdings Berhad (2 are a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of Malpac Holdings Berhad's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.