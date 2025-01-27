We Think Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hextar Global Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = RM142m ÷ (RM866m - RM395m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Hextar Global Berhad has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Chemicals industry average of 7.9%.

KLSE:HEXTAR Return on Capital Employed January 27th 2025

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hextar Global Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Hextar Global Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Hextar Global Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 30%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 89% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hextar Global Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 46% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Hextar Global Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

